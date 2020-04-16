Coronavirus: Ken Saro Wiwa’s son dies

Coronavirus: Ken Saro Wiwa’s son dies

Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:47 pm


Menagian Saro Wiwa

By Nehru Odeh
Another tragedy has struck the family of late Nigerian writer, activist and environmentlist, Ken Saro Wiwa.  The late icon’s son, Menagian Saro Wiwa has died from coronavirus in a London hospital.
The deceased’s sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa, made this known  on her Facebook page.
She wrote:

 “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday.

“He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised.
“A kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis.”
Menegian was 50 at the time of his death.
His brother, Ken Saro Wiwa Jr had  passed away in 2016 in a London hospital after suffering a stroke.  He was aged 47.

 

