COVID-19: Ibadan tech varsity to produce ventilators – VC

The Technical University, Ibadan, says its researchers and academics are working on the production of ventilators and other relevant equipment for the treatment and curtailment of the COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abayomi Salami, disclosed this on Thursday in Ibadan while donating 400 washable face masks produced by the Technical Vocation and Entrepreneurial Training Department of the university to the Oyo State Government.

According to Salami, the institution established by the Oyo State Government believes that all stakeholders must come together to support government in curtailing the spread of the pandemic.

“We, as the first technical university, have decided to look at areas in which we can be of help in actually supporting the efforts of government.

“Presently, our researchers and academics are working on producing ventilators and will let the public know once we make a breakthrough.

“There are so many things on the table, but when we get to the bridge we will cross it,” he stated.

Salami also said the institution discovered that production of face masks had became a major challenge due to scarcity globally.

“We know that importation of face masks is not possible now because of its scarcity, even the ones available are those you throw away when used once.

“We are into mass production of washable face masks that are durable for the general public and we are here to donate 400 of it to the state government.” the vice chancellor said.

Receiving the face masks on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, expressed appreciation to the management team of the university.

Bello said that the Seyi Makinde administration was committed to ensuring that all efforts at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus were put in place.

He said all government directives aiming at curtailing the spread of the virus were subject to review as the situation demanded.

Bello, who assured residents of the state that their wellbeing was paramount to the government, appealed for their cooperation in the efforts to curtail the spread of the pandemic.