Covid-19: I’m still positive – El-Rufai

Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:04 am


 

Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has cleared the air about his Covid-19 status, explaining that he is still positive for the virus. The governor warned people to disregard any contrary claims on his status as fake news.

The Governor, disclosed this on his Twitter handle Wednesday afternoon and further revealed that he chaired the State Executive Council meeting through a video conference.

Inside News reports that El-Rufa’i called on Nigerians and people of Kaduna State in particular to ignore fake news over his status, saying that he will personally make it public when he is cleared of the disease.

According to the Governor, “Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I have not been cleared of COVID-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they are what you wish for” he said.

El-Rufa’i commended his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, members of the State Executive and advisers for keeping the State running in his absence.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our commissioners, advisers, assistants, security agencies and other state government officials for a job well done

It will recalled that El-Rufai was among the governors who tested positive for the Coronavirus. The others were Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. The others have overcome the challenge and now test negative for the virus.

