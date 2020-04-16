COVID-19 lockdown: Alibaba sends message to Gov. Sanwo-olu

Nigerian veteran Comedian, Atunyota Akpobome popularly known as “Alibaba”, has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to enforce the lockdown on Lagos just like his colleague in Rivers State is doing to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Comedian said why decrying the rapid spread of the ravaging COVID-19 in the country on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Akpobome, urged the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown order more seriously.

Alarmed by the constant spread of the disease, Alibaba drew government and Nigerians consciousness to the need for total compliance to the lockdown order in order to promptly curtail the spread of the virus.

“Stay indoors, we have moved from 300 plus to 400 plus in 24 hours.

“All these governors that were lifting restrictions should get ready now.

“And this is when I tell Lagos State to be firm like Rivers Government did,’’ he said.

Also, his colleague, Yomi Black, an award-winning comedian, lends his voice to discourage state governors from relaxing movement restriction at this critical period.

He said: “Shit just got real, all the governors relaxing restrictions, can you see?’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of April 16, total confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 is 407, 128 persons discharged and 12 deaths.