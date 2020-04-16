COVID-19 test is free in Lagos — Commissioner

Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:26 pm


The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says that COVID-19 tests in all approved testing centres in Lagos State are conducted free of charge.

Abayomi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in reaction to an online report that alleged that patients pay N30,000 naira for COVID-19 test at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) approved centres in Lagos.

The commissioner noted that no designated testing centre in the state was allowed to collect money for the COVID-19 tests.

Abayomi added that the state Ministry of Health was not aware of any health worker at any of the testing centres that collects money for the COVID-19 test.

He cautioned residents to be weary of misleading reports targeted at discrediting frontline health workers who were working extremely hard to ensure that COVID-19 was contained in the state.

“I want to assure the public that activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centers for COVID-19 screening are effectively monitored in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response under which no fees are collected for the tests.

“Furthermore, we urge Lagos State residents to call 08000CORONA to report any health worker and/or anyone who demands and/or requests fees to conduct COVID-19 tests at any of our designated testing centres,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner said that any health worker or personnel who indulge in any illegal activities would be sanctioned in line with extant provision of the law and rules guiding their duties.

