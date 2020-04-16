Dare sympathizes with Dugbe fire Market traders

Following the fire outbreak at the Alawo , Dugbe Alawo market which resulted in the loss of goods worth millions of Naira, Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expressed deep sympathy to the traders who lost their wares in the inferno.

According to Dare” I sincerely sympathize with the traders whose shops were destroyed by the fire outbreak at the famous Dugbe Alawo Market. This incident coming on the heels of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic is unfortunate and quite pathetic. My thought is with those whose shops were destroyed by this unfortunate fire incident. We pray that this type of unfortunate incident does not re -occur”., Dare affirmed.

The incident reportedly started from a shop before extending to other parts of the famous market .