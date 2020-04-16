Enugu discharges one COVID-19 patient

Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:49 am


The Enugu State Ministry of Health says it has discharged one patient who has recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from its isolation center in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced two cases of COVID 19 in Enugu that have been in isolation and receiving care.

The new Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Enugu on Wednesday.

Obi, who assumed office on Tuesday, said the patient was discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus and had been discharged.

The commissioner said the other person was stable and responding very well to treatment.

“We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a face mask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing,’’ he said.

Obi was sworn in last Wednesday after the death of the former Health commissioner, Prof Anthony Ugochukwu.

