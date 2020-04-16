Gates Foundation donates another $150m to COVID-19 pandemic fight

Gates Foundation donates another $150m to COVID-19 pandemic fight

Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:38 am


Bill Gates

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a further 150-million-dollar commitment to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The world community must understand that so long as COVID-19 is somewhere, we need to act as if it were everywhere.

“Beating this pandemic will require an unprecedented level of international funding and cooperation,” Bill Gates, the foundation’s co-chair and founder of Microsoft said.

With Wednesday’s announcement, the foundation has now given 250 million dollars to fight the virus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes.

The donation comes just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a move that was harshly criticised in the international community.

The Gates’ foundation is among the biggest private donors to the WHO.

The new funds will go toward the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, and support efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 in low and middle-income countries.

The foundation plans to partner with organisation in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia to increase their COVID-19 detection capabilities along with treatment and isolation efforts.

Non-medical funding will also go towards supporting people in extreme poverty who are impacted by the economic fallout of the virus. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Heartbreaking photo of husband, wife fighting Covid-19 together
    40 mins ago

    Petrol: Marketers kick against price modulation
    57 mins ago

    COVID-19 lockdown: Alibaba sends message to Gov. Sanwo-olu
    1 hour ago

    Trump hails ‘big fat’ stimulus cheques with his name on them
    1 hour ago

    Russia reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases
    1 hour ago

    Throwback: The Ijebu not Oduduwa’s children-Awujale
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Like America, like Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Fear grips residents as Kano records first COVID-19 death