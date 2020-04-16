Gov. Ugwuanyi’s phone line hacked, says Enugu Govt

The Enugu State Government on Thursday raised an alarm over the hacking of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s phone line by fraudsters.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Aroh said that it had come to the knowledge of the State Government that the MTN cell-phone line of Gov. Ugwuanyi was hacked by unknown fraudsters on Thursday.

According to him, the fraudsters have been using the hacked number to call members of the public, including government officials.

“Enugu State Government hereby informs members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said phone line.

“The security agencies and the telecom service providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

“We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public,’’ he said.