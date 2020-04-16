Gov. Ugwuanyi’s phone line hacked, says Enugu Govt

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s phone line hacked, says Enugu Govt

Thursday, April 16, 2020 10:30 pm


Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

The Enugu State Government on Thursday raised an alarm over the hacking of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s phone line by fraudsters.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Aroh said that it had come to the knowledge of the State Government that the MTN cell-phone line of Gov. Ugwuanyi was hacked by unknown fraudsters on Thursday.

According to him, the fraudsters have been using the hacked number to call members of the public, including government officials.

“Enugu State Government hereby informs members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said phone line.

“The security agencies and the telecom service providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

“We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public,’’ he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Lockdown: 10 suspects arrested over illegal road block in Abuja
    24 mins ago

    Lockdown: Kano residents besiege markets as prices of foodstuffs soar
    35 mins ago

    TCN dismisses claim of free electricity to Nigerians 
    43 mins ago

    COVID-19: Extortion by security operatives puts Rivers in danger
    3 hours ago

    Adetona, the original Orisa Ijebu!
    4 hours ago

    Photos: Behold, the suspected killers of Fasoranti’s daughter
    4 hours ago

    Maryam Sanda still in custody- Nigeria Correctional Service
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: SGF urges Nigerian tailors to mass produce face masks