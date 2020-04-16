Kogi gov. denies discrediting Kovid-19 war

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has denied ever trivialising Covid-19 pandemic as untrue, political and an avenue for corrupt public officials to enrich themselves as claimed in recent social media reports. He also said he did not at any time recommend certain items as treatment for the disease.

The denial is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Onogwu Mohammed and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday. The statement reads in part:

“The said fake news quoted the governor as saying that the reported spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria was political, full of lies and an avenue for political office holders and corrupt officials to embezzle and steal the nation’s resources.

“It went further to quote the governor as urging the people take hot water with garlic, ginger, lemon, lime as well as steaming themselves as cure for COVID-19.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that His Excellency did not at any time made any of such comments as claimed by the purveyors of the said fake news.

“We urge the public and good people of Kogi State to disregard the said fake news churned out by agents of mischief whose stock in trade is to mislead the people and cause disaffection in the society.

“Governor Bello is very well aware of the grim reality and danger of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the globe to its knees.

“The Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has already put measures in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus to the state.

Onogwu said “the government has also set up isolation centres in the state to handle any COVID-19 case which we strongly pray and hope never happens.

He urged people to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive measures put in place against COVID-19 such as regular hand washing, the use of hand sanitizers and observation of social distancing, amongst others.