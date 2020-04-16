Lagos records 19 new cases of COVID-19, Nigeria’s total now 442

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday evening announced the confirmation of 35 additional cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, the new cases are spread across 3 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

While 19 of the new cases are in Lagos State, nine are in FCT.

Five and two cases of the virus were conformed in Kano and Oyo States respectively, the NCDC said.

The new cases bring the number of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 442, the Centre added.