Maryam Sanda still in custody- Nigeria Correctional Service

Maryam Sanda still in custody- Nigeria Correctional Service

Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:57 pm


Sanda with face covered up during her first arraignment in court

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed report that Maryam Sanda had been granted presidential pardon.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Chuks Njoku, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja described the report as fake news.

“The attention of NCoS has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Maryam Sanda was granted presidential pardon on Thursday April 9, alongside some 70 other inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

“The Service wants to categorically state that the news is fake and very unrealistic and an attempt to rubbish the good intention of the President towards decongesting the custodial centres.

“The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola clearly stated the categories of inmates qualified for the amnesty while addressing a news conference on April 9.

“According to Aregbeshola, inmates sentenced for violent extreme offences such as terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, rape, human trafficking, culpable homicide and the like are not qualified for the Presidential Pardon.

“However, Convicts who are 60 years and above, convicts serving three years and above with less than six months to serve, inmates with ill-health likely to terminate in death are qualified.

“Also inmates with mental ill-health, inmates with option of fine not exceeding N50,000 with no pending case, convicted pregnant women, convicted women with child, convicted inmates with minor offences, convicted inmates who spent 75 per cent of their sentence after remission,” he said.

Njoku said that Sanda did not meet any of the mentioned requirements and therefore did not benefit from the Presidential pardon and clemency.

“We further want to assure the public that Sanda is in our custody and will remain as such.

“The Controller-General of NCoS, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, assures the public that the service will ensure the safety and humane containment of inmates in our custody,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had pardoned 2600 inmates across the country on April 9.

NAN reports that on Jan.27, an FCT High Court sentenced Sanda, who stabbed her husband to death, Bilyaminu, son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello, to death by hanging

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Photos: Behold, the killers of Fasoranti’s daughter
    53 mins ago

    COVID-19: SGF urges Nigerian tailors to mass produce face masks
    54 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Ken Saro Wiwa’s son dies
    1 hour ago

    19 people die of Lassa fever in Bauchi, says deputy governor
    1 hour ago

    Dare sympathizes with Dugbe fire Market traders
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 test is free in Lagos — Commissioner
    1 hour ago

    WHO: How Trump’s decision will affect Africa — NIMR DG
    2 hours ago

    Minister Launches no contact machine face masks