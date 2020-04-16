Minister Launches no contact machine face masks

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, Minister for Youths and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare on Thursday unveiled a no contact hand washing and sanitizing machine designed by a 27 year old Nigerian Jerry Isaac Mallo.

The locally fabricated machine is designed with a twin function of hand washing and sanitizing the hands without any contact with the hands as it is operated with the use of the legs.

Also, serving Youth Corpers who designed face masks and produced hand sanitizers were presented to the Minister by the Director General of the NYSC Brigadier General Ibrahim Shaibu.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Mr. Dare commended the fabricator of the machine Mallo as well as the Youth Corpers for their innovation and foresight in the fight against Covid-19.”This is a very symbolic ocassion as these youths have come up with novel innovations to fight the Covid-19 scourge.Their response in partnering with the Ministry would go a long way to curtail the spread of the virus from container tops. Mass production of these products will further help achieve Government aims of job creation .The Ministry will support Bennie to build capacity to train Youths in welding and fabrication at our youth centres across the geo political centres. The NYSC has taken the bull by the horn in the fight against this pandemic by producing and distributing free hand sanitizers, face masks and soap. ”

Dare affirmed that “The Ministry will work with the Government to explore how we can empower them to produce more so as to reach out to our teeming populace. We are excited as we promote local content from Nigerian Youth.”

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for FCT Dr . Tijani Ramatu-Aliyu said”This Covid-19 pandemic is bringing out the best in our youths. We believe in our youths who are the future of this country, so we must continue to encourage them. We will upgrade our health facilities , it would lead to attitudenal and cultu

ral changes in our lives.”

Also speaking , Minister of State for Labour and Productivity Barrister Festus Keyamo commended Dare for encouraging the youths to support Government’s effort in fighting the virus. He said the efforts will not only save lives,but also generate employment opportunities.

The Fabricator of the Machine Mallo said his company is capable of producing 60 machines per day with a 7 year warranty.

The NYSC DG assured that the Corpers can produce at least 12,000 face mask per day and 15,000 pieces of hand sanitizers.

Already the Federal , States and Ministries have begun placing orders for the non contact hand washing and sanitizing machines, even as the masks and sanitizers are to be distributed in the rural areas.