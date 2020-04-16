Nigerian Army graduates special forces personnel at Jaji

Nigerian Army graduates special forces personnel at Jaji

Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:41 am


Special forces of Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army School of Infantry, in collaboration with Starter Point Integrated Services (SPIS) Ltd, on Wednesday graduated 1,106 Special Forces personnel at Jaji Military Cantonment.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Musa said the graduands were officers and soldiers of 81 Battalion, 198 and 199 Special Forces’ Battalions.

He disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai was represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, at the occasion.

Adeosun commended the army personnel for their hard work, discipline and for putting in their best during the course.

He also commended the tactical simulation conducted as part of the high points of the ceremony by the Special Forces.

Adeosun urged them to put their newly acquired special skills to use in meeting the operational objectives of Nigerian Army and the country at large.

According to the statement, Nigerians are appreciative of the troops’ sacrifices and urged them to be prepared to give their best all the time.

Earlier, the Commandant of NASI, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, said that the 12-week special training covered subjects like close contact combat, skills at arms, unexpected incident operations and first aid, among others.

Aligbe urged the graduands to make a difference in the Theatre of Operation as the School of Infantry would monitor their performances in the field through the Nigerian Army feedback monitoring system.

