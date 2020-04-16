Party EXCO oppose suspension of APC Chairman in Ibaji LGA

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The alleged suspension of ThankGod Omale as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State is causing disquiet among party stakeholders in the area, who have accused Williams Okuojo, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Security Matters in Ibaji LGA of orchestrating the removal.

Executive members of the party in the local government have dissociated themselves from the purported suspension of Omale and called on State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, to intervene in the matter before it tears the party apart.

The call was made in a protest letter signed by 20 members of the Executive Committee of the party and addressed to the state Chairman.

The protest letter stated that the performance and commitment of ThankGod Omale during the last governorship election led to overwhelming victory for the party, describing his suspension as a big surprise and quite disheartening.

“We just came out successful as a party from the recently concluded gubernatorial election in the state which was led by the party Chairman Hon. ThankGod Omale.

“We are also approaching the local government election in the state and the timing of the suspension is unjust and lacks legal justification considering our party constitution” the protest letter states.

The EXCO members also dissociate themselves from vote of no confidence passed on the party Chairman (Omale) on April 14th , 2020 lamenting that he was not given fair hearing.

“The purported vote of no confidence does not emanate from the party’s executive committee of Ibaji local government area of Kogi State”the letter states.

The EXCO members therefore urged the state Chairman of APC to use his good office to look into the issue with a view to addressing the unjust suspension meted on the embattled chairman.

“We are appealing to the state Chairman of our party Alhaji Abdullahi Bello to intervene in the interest of justice, peace and progress of our party APC in Ibaji Local government area of Kogi State.