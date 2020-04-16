Photos: Behold, the killers of Fasoranti’s daughter

Photos: Behold, the killers of Fasoranti’s daughter

Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:11 pm


Mrs Funke Olakunrin’s suspected killers:
L-R: Auwal Abubakar, 25; Lawal Mazaje, 47; Adamu Adamu, 50 and Mohammed Shehu Usman, 26.

Chief Fasorati and his late daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin

 

Police Operatives have arrested the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the PAN-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasorantin.

 

The suspects are:

i.          Lawal Mazaje ‘m’ 40yrs from Felele area of Kogi State

ii.           Adamu Adamu ‘m’ 50yrs from Jada area of Adamawa State.

iii.         Mohammed Shehu Usman ‘m’ 26 years from Illela area of Sokoto State

iv.          Auwal Abubakar ‘m’ 25yrs from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

