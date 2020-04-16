Wasiu Ayinde reacts to rumour of alleged affair with Alaafin’s wife

Wasiu Ayinde reacts to rumour of alleged affair with Alaafin’s wife

Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:22 pm


King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

Foremost Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has described those behind the rumour that he was having an affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 as ‘agents of Lucifer.’

He, however, promised to drag those behind the rumour to court,

“Let me categorically state that the rumour is lies concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

“These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land.

“The Alaafin’s crime is the conferment of the honour, hence the grim plot to drag him down also. Moreover, the higly respected Monarch and his Olori have both debunked the story as baseless and unfounded,” the Fuji music maestro said this while denying the rumour in a statement issued by Kunle Rasheed, his media adviser on Thursday afternoon.

He, however, assured that he will seek legal redress over the allegation.

Read his full statement below:

The attention of Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate, has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds in the past 48 hours, on social media platforms, where it has been alleged that the music icon was having an affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of Alayeluwa, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

Ordinarily, one would have waved off this allegation as one coming from the warped mind of one possibly numbed by high covid-19 fever.

But as known in these parts, a lie repeatedly told, has a way of transmuting to truth.

Let me categorically state that the rumour is lies concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land. The Alaafin’s crime is the conferment of the honour, hence the grim plot to drag him down also. Moreover, the higly respected Monarch and his Olori have both debunked the story as baseless and unfounded.

For the records, as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 is aware of the customs and traditions of the Yoruba and as such, can not put the culture and tradition of the Yorubaland to disrepute.

Let me remind the rumour mongers that Nigeria has adequate laws to bring anyone who has embarked on character assassination of the innocent to book. The fans and the general public should be rest assured that we will legally seek redress for this allegation.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Covid-19: Edo sets up 10 screening centres for residents
    12 mins ago

    Lagos records another death of 3 Covid-19 patients
    18 mins ago

    Barca coach not convinced by plans to restart La Liga
    23 mins ago

    Four of 6 COVID-19 patients test negative in Bauchi
    27 mins ago

    Police arrest killers of Chief Fashoranti’s daughter, Funke Olakunrin
    1 hour ago

    ‘Keke driver’ did not die in our custody – Rivers Police Command
    1 hour ago

    Kogi gov. denies discrediting Kovid-19 war
    2 hours ago

    ‘Richard Abben’ bags 9 months for internet fraud