Abia declares COVID-19 suspect, Vincent Prosper, wanted

Friday, April 17, 2020 10:09 pm


Coronavirus

In an attempt to track its index coronavirus case, the Abia Government, on Friday, declared one Vincent Prosper, suspected of having contracted the disease, wanted.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief Okeiyi Kalu, made the declaration in a statement in Aba.

Kalu alleged that Prosper, suspected to have contracted the disease from a neighbouring state, sneaked into Abia, and had since gone underground.

He said the man was wanted by the state Ministry of Health and the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

Kalu, who is also the Secretary to the committee, said that Prosper was last seen around 153, Azikiwe Road, in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

He requested anyone with useful information on Prosper’s whereabouts to call 0700 2242 362 or contact the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji.

The commissioner also enjoined anyone who has had contact with Prosper to immediately contact the Abia COVID-19 Care Centre.

