Borno IDPs’ camp fire: Buhari orders investigation

Borno IDPs’ camp fire: Buhari orders investigation

Friday, April 17, 2020 12:07 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to investigate and report the circumstances leading to a fire incident at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State.

The President gave the directive in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

He described the incident which led to the death of 14 persons and many sustained injuries as “extremely horrifying.”

While directing that urgently needed assistance be immediately given to the victims, President Buhari also asked the ministry to advise on how to avert future occurrence.

He prayed to almighty God to repose the souls of those whose lives were lost, and the quick recovery of the injured persons.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Troops recover 14 AK47 rifles, 10,000 ammunition from Zamfara bandits
    39 mins ago

    Buratai charges troops on final onslaught on Boko Haram/ISWAP
    55 mins ago

    14 persons killed, 1,250 IDP’s shelters destroyed by fire in Borno
    1 hour ago

    Lagos records 19 new cases of COVID-19, Nigeria’s total now 442
    2 hours ago

    Looking up in lockdown season
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: 10 suspects arrested over illegal road block in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Ugwuanyi’s phone line hacked, says Enugu Govt
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: Kano residents besiege markets as prices of foodstuffs soar