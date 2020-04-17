CACOVID contributions hit N25.8bn — CBN

Friday, April 17, 2020 10:04 pm


The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has so far realised about N25.8 billion to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The update of the contribution as at April 17, was made known in a document released by Mr Isaac Okorafor, the Director, Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the coalition in Abuja on Friday.

The document containing the list of contributors showed that the donations were made by institutions and individuals across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors of two billion naira each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA),  Oba Otudeko (First Bank),  Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the fund.

Also, Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd. made a donation of N500 million.

It will also be recalled that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Ltd. contributed N200 million.

The list also indicated that some Nigerians made donations of N1,000, N500, N200, N100, N50 and as little as N1.0 to the fund.

Okorafor said the coalition was grateful to all the institutions and individuals that had generously donated to the relief fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

“We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” he assured. (NAN)

