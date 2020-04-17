COVID-19: Co-Chairman, Kano Task Force, others test positive

Friday, April 17, 2020 11:34 pm


Coronavirus

Prof. Abdulrazak Habib, the Co-Chairman of Kano State Task Force Commitee on Covid 19, and some members of the committee, have tested positive for the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, confired this in a statement by the Ministry via its twitter handle, @KNSMOH, on Friday evening.

Tsanyawa said that the confirmed cases in the state remained 21 with one death, as of 11:15 am on Friday, April 17, 2020.

He called on the public to maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to avoid being prone to the disease.

Tsanyawa further stressed that the state government would continue to take measures to contain the spread of virus as it had lockdown the state on Thursday evening.

NAN reports that the affected people have been in isolation at Kwanar Dawaki isolation centre since they tested positive some days ago.

