Covid-19: FCE Okene produces hand sanitizers

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Chemistry Department of Federal College of Education, FCE, Okene has produced high grade hand sanitizers. This is part of contributions by the institution to join in the battle against the Covid-19 outbreak.

This was made Known on Friday by Registrar of the college Obansa Otohomorihi when he led the management of the institution on a courtesy visit to the state Ministry of Health. The College promised further partnership with government in order to overcome the virus

Otohomorihi expressed gratitude and appreciation to the state government and the ministry of health for their proactive actions and policies put in place since the advent of the global health emergency.

He was particularly grateful for the state government’s efforts in swiftly contacting the college management as soon as it got wind of the arrival into the country of one of the college Staff who was on study leave in Malaysia and the prompt advisory to the college to inform the staff to commence self Isolation for 14 days in line with the global protocol for curtailing the spread of Corona virus.

The registrar therefore Pledged the readiness of the college to stand as willing partner with the state government in her efforts to keep the state safe from the covid-19 pandemic. He noted that the sanitizer produced clinically, has proven to be effective and met all international standards.

He called on the ministry to come to the aid of the college in the area of training kits laboratory staff on testing for Covid-19 as well as the supply of testing kits to the college.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna commended the college for the initiative on the sanitizers and charged the institution to venture into other areas of controlling the pandemic. He tasked the college to consider producing face masks and go into research on finding cure to the virus.