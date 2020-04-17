COVID-19: S/West Govs agree on border closure, wearing of mask

Key decisions to curb the spread of covid-19 in the South west were agreed on by governors of the six states of the region at the end of their virtual meeting on Friday.

Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, announced the decisions in a statement he issued on behalf of his Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States’ colleagues in a statement issued in Ondo.

Top among the resolutions at the meeting was the decision to close all entry points to the region as well as making the wearing of face masks compulsory in all the states as a way of limiting the spread of covid-19.

“That the entry points of our six States be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“That the state Governors agreed that people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items in particular traders and market men/women should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 in their respective States.”

Aside the issue of covid -19, the Governor also agreed to dissolve the Board of Directors of ODUA Investment Limited with immediate effect.

As contained in the statement, the Group Managing Director will take charge of the conglomerate affairs pending the constitution of a new Board.