COVID-19: UBTH discharges first patient

By Jethro Ibileke

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said it has discharged its first COVID-19 patient from its Isolation Centre.

Head of the Hospital’s Rapid Response Team COVID-19, Dr. Benson Okwara, made the announcement Io n a statement released Friday night.

He said the 43-year-old patient was admitted on 3rd April, 2020, after he tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2.

According to him, “The patient’s first negative test following resolution of symptoms was on 10th April, 2020, while a follow-up test on 14th April, 2020, also returned a negative result, thus qualifying him for discharge.”

Dr. Okwara who encouraged members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) to get tested and, if positive, receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation centres in the state, noted that a positive result is not death sentence.

Meanwhile, the management of the Hospital has appealed to members of the public to partner with the Hospital in its efforts towards continued improvement in healthcare delivery.

The management in a statement also appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the Hospital to seek care.

“Information on travel history (travelling abroad) or contact with a confirmed case should be disclosed so that tests can be done for the safety and wellbeing of all.

“Misinformation or withholding information regarding an epidemic can make the epidemic spread further. Besides, doing so is against the law,” the statement said.