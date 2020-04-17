Despite lockdown, gunmen continue killings, kidnappings across Nigeria

The lockdown imposed on different parts of the country as part of the measures to curb the covid-19 pandemic has not stopped criminals from wreaking havoc and inflicting sorrow, blood and tears on communities across Nigeria.

For one, there have been reports of attacks by hoodlums in some communities in Lagos and Ogun States, a situation which has forced many residents of the area to form emergency vigilance groups to protect their areas. Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector General of Police had also sent a special squad to Lagos and Ogun State to help tackle the rising incident of crime.

Reports on Friday morning indicated that criminals are also not on lockdown in other parts of the country as killings, kidnappings have continued in different parts of Nigeria by the seemingly ubiquitous ‘gunmen.‘

The most grievous havoc of the gunmen as at Thursday morning was in Hurra community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State where nine persons were killed and 33 houses were also set ablaze by yet to be identified criminals.

According to Mr Sunday Abdu, National President of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), two persons were also injured in the attack which occurred on Tuesday night.

“Nine persons, including a pregnant woman, have been killed by gunmen in Hurra village of Irigwe chiefdom.

“The nine persons were killed when the assailants stormed the community, shooting sporadically and also set 33 houses ablaze.

“Residents of the area, who survived the attack, have been thrown into serious mourning.

“These latest killings came days after more than 10 other persons died in similar attacks in other communities within Irigwe chiefdom,” News Agency of Nigeria, NAN quoted him as saying.

Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Ibrahim Shittu confirmed the incident, adding that the commander of the task force, Maj. Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo had visited the community on Wednesday and promised to place troops in the area on red alert.

Shittu quoted Okonkwo, who assumed office as commander on March 7, as promising to ensure that peace was restored to all parts of Plateau and other areas of operations.

Also, reports indicate that armed bandits kidnapped three nursing mothers in Karaukarau village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State during a wedding in the community on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nation quoted a source in the village as confirming that the heavily armed bandits stormed the village on Tuesday afternoon during a wedding ceremony and captured 13 women. “You know the curfew imposed as a result of the coronavirus has shortened food supplies for the bandits, which is why they now attack wedding venues and such gatherings.

“So, on Tuesday, the hoodlums stormed the venue and took 13 women, but the villagers mobilised and confronted the bandits and rescued 10 women, while three nursing mothers were abducted.

In Jigawa, a renowned Islamic preacher, Malam Sani Sale was also abducted by gunmen in his Ringim country home, according to the Police.

Police spokesman Abdu Jinjiri said the five-man gang who kidnapped the Cleric came on motorcycles.

He added that police got the incident scene after the kidnappers had fled with their victim. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnap.