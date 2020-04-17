Empowerment: Yagba West L.G seeks collaboration with Ajaokuta Steel

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Worried by the high level of unemployment in the area, leaders of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State are seeking training partnership with Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria, ASCON.

This was made known on Thursday when the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters (Yagba West) Tade Oshaloto led other stakeholders to the steel complex to hold talks with it’s officials on training and youths empowerment.

Oshaloto attributed unemployment as largely responsible for the surge in crime rate and insecurity hence the need to be strategic in addressing the challenges it posed.

He noted that adopting preventive measure through special skills acquisition, creative and vocational training would enhance citizens’ productivity and self reliance.

He further assured the stakeholders and the management of ASCON of his determination and commitment to ensure that the partnership of Yagba West people with the steel company produces mutual benefits.

Conducting the people round the complex and training facility, the General Manager Engineering, Engr. Jide Suru assured the people that the facility in not only the best in the country but that it is a world class training facility with qualified instructors.

He commended the delegation for their decision to visit and which gave them a firsthand information and assessment of the Steel company and the training institute, saying such a sacrifice shows their commitment and love for good governance. He assured that the company would partner with the LG for the mutual benefits of both in the overriding interest of the people.