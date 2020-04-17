Empowerment: Yagba West L.G seeks collaboration with Ajaokuta Steel

Empowerment: Yagba West L.G seeks collaboration with Ajaokuta Steel

Friday, April 17, 2020 9:49 am


Yagba West LG and ASCON officials

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Worried by the high level of unemployment in the area, leaders of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State are seeking training partnership with Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria, ASCON.

This was made known on Thursday when the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters (Yagba West) Tade Oshaloto led other stakeholders to the steel complex to hold talks with it’s officials on training and youths empowerment.

Oshaloto attributed unemployment as largely responsible for the surge in crime rate and insecurity hence the need to be strategic in addressing the challenges it posed.
He noted that adopting preventive measure through special skills acquisition, creative and vocational training would enhance citizens’ productivity and self reliance.

He further assured the stakeholders and the management of ASCON of his determination and commitment to ensure that the partnership of Yagba West people with the steel company produces mutual benefits.

Conducting the people round the complex and training facility, the General Manager Engineering, Engr. Jide Suru assured the people that the facility in not only the best in the country but that it is a world class training facility with qualified instructors.

He commended the delegation for their decision to visit and which gave them a firsthand information and assessment of the Steel company and the training institute, saying such a sacrifice shows their commitment and love for good governance. He assured that the company would partner with the LG for the mutual benefits of both in the overriding interest of the people.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    There are knowledge gaps about China’s virus approach – Macron
    16 mins ago

    No compromise with “covidiots”!
    26 mins ago

    Despite lockdown, gunmen continue killings, kidnappings across Nigeria
    54 mins ago

    Tribunal admits evidence of multiple age declaration against Onoja
    2 hours ago

    Sowore disowns message calling for mass murder of political actors
    3 hours ago

    Top 4 clubs will qualify for Champions League if…. Spanish FA
    3 hours ago

    Trump says travel restrictions top priority as U.S. reopens
    3 hours ago

    Community in Kogi demands protection, justice over incessant killings