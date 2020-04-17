FG sabotaging measures to keep COVID-19 out of Rivers – Wike

Governor Wike accuses FG and its agencies of fighting to compromise measures designed to check spread of Covid-19 in Rivers



Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The only Covid-19 positive in isolation in Rivers State has tested negative for the virus and has been discharged, Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed.

The Governor therefore noted that Rivers State is coronavirus free as at Friday April 17

The Governor who spoke during a press conference beamed live Television and radio from Government House, Port Harcourt, however alleged that the Federal governments, through its agencies are working assiduously to compromise the measures already put in place to checkmate the spread of covid-19 in State.

He cited the insistence of federal agencies on flying oil workers into the state like the case of Caverton Helicopters that flew in a total of 220 workers without the state government ascertaining the health status of the visitors within the expected period.

Governor Wike vowed that he will never allow health and safety of Rivers People to be jeopardized as long as he is the Governor of the State.

Governor Wike said that Rivers State cannot be manipulated from any Quarters.

“Nobody will use Rivers State as a toy. This Federal Government does not like us, but a government will come that likes Rivers State.

“I swore to defend the lives and properties of the people of Rivers State. Covid-19 is a global war being fought without throwing bombs or firing bullets yet People are dying and they think I can be intimidated.

“I was the first Governor to close our borders before others followed. I was the first to close markets, bars and clubs before other states followed. Although it has been painful and may induce hunger, but you must be alive first before you talk about making money.”