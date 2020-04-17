FG vs Wike: Rivers Police Commissioner redeployed

In an obvious fall out of the ongoing power play between the Federal Government and Governor Nyesom Wike, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Friday redeployed the Rivers State Commissioner for Police, Dandaura Mustapha to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Dandaura who will assume office as provost, Federal Headquarters in Abuja has been replaced by Joseph Gobum Mukum, according to a statement signed Frank Mba, the public relations officer of the Nigerian Police.

No reason was given for the redeployment of the police Commissioner.

But it was gathered that Dandaura was redeployed because of his involvement in the arrest and prosecution of oil workers and two pilots for allegedly violating the executive order enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rivers.

The Police Commissioner was involved in the arrest of two pilots and 10 passengers of Caverton Helicopters last week and the recent arrest of 22 oil workers working for ExxonMobil.

Indeed, the redeployed Police Commissioner was present at a press conference broadcast live on television when Wike announced the arrest of the ExxonMobil staff on Friday morning.

Hadi Sirika had accused the Police Commissioner for displaying high and dangerous level of ignorance for leading his officers into the Air Force base, Port Harcourt, a Federal property to carry out the arrest of the Caverton Helicopters’ pilots and passengers.