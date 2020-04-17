Just in: Nigeria confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases, total now 493

Just in: Nigeria confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases, total now 493

Friday, April 17, 2020 10:45 pm


Coronavirus testing

Nigeria on Friday said 51 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 493.

A breakdown of the new cases as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showS that 32 are in Lagos, six are in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, and also two in Oyo.

Also, there are two new cases of the virus in Katsina while there is one each in Ogun and Ekiti States.

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159 Deaths: 17,” NCDC said.

See below for distribution of cases of coronavirus across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory where the infections have been confirmed as at 10:10 pm 17th April.

Lagos- 283
FCT- 69
Kano- 27
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 15
Ogun- 10
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Ekiti- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1

No photo description available.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    FG to evacuate Nigerians in China over maltreatment
    24 mins ago

    COVID-19: UBTH discharges first patient
    29 mins ago

    Covid-19: Five patients discharged in Edo
    1 hour ago

    Abia declares COVID-19 suspect, Vincent Prosper, wanted
    1 hour ago

    CACOVID contributions hit N25.8bn — CBN
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: S/West Govs agree on border closure, wearing of mask
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: FCE Okene produces hand sanitizers
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: The imperative of strategic communications