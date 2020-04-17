Just in: Nigeria confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases, total now 493

Nigeria on Friday said 51 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 493.

A breakdown of the new cases as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showS that 32 are in Lagos, six are in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, and also two in Oyo.

Also, there are two new cases of the virus in Katsina while there is one each in Ogun and Ekiti States.