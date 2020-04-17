Kovid-19: KGIRS donates items to Specialist Hospital

As part of efforts to curtail Covid:19, the Kogi State Internal Revenue Services (KGIRS) has donated sanitary items to the State Specialist Hospital and the State Command of Nigeria Correctional Service.

Presenting the items to the two Agencies in Lokoja, the Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Mr. Aliyu Inda Salami, said that the initiative was to help in curtailing further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Salami, who was represented by the Head, Customer Relations of the Service, Hajia Hameedat Yusuf, disclosed that the donation was done in part discharge of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) of the Service to the people of the State.

According to him, the hospital has contributed immensely to the State and urged the Management of the hospital to continue the good work of saving lives.

Receiving the items, the Acting Chief Medical Director of Specialist Hospital, Professor Isah Adagiri Yahaya, who was represented by Dr. Steven Shuaibu, in his remarks expressed his gratitude to the Management of KGIRS for the initiative and assured that the hospital would utilise the aids for the purpose they were meant for. He, however, called on other corporate organisations and individuals in the State to emulate the good gesture that has been portrayed by the revenue body.

In the same vein, the Comptroller of the Kogi State Command of Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr. Malaka Ohakacine, who was represented by the Service’s Chief Operation Officer, Mr. Amalu Boniface, while receiving the items commended the Revenue Service for the gesture, saying that the items will go a long way to assist the sanitisation of the Correctional Center. The items donated to the organisations are hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, and antiseptic liquid soap.