No sensitive document affected in INEC’s complex fire incident- Director

Friday, April 17, 2020 1:57 pm


INEC logo

No sensitive document  was consumed in fire which gutted  a section of the national headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  in Abuja on Friday, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, the Commission’s director of publicity and voter education has said.

The Cable quoted Oluwole as saying the inferno was confined an office in the huge complex.

”Yes, there was a fire incident. Fortunately, we have a fire unit in the office. It was put out.

”Some equipment and correspondence were affected. But no sensitive material was affected.”

 

