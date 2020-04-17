No sensitive document affected in INEC’s complex fire incident- Director

No sensitive document was consumed in fire which gutted a section of the national headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, the Commission’s director of publicity and voter education has said.

The Cable quoted Oluwole as saying the inferno was confined an office in the huge complex.

”Yes, there was a fire incident. Fortunately, we have a fire unit in the office. It was put out.

”Some equipment and correspondence were affected. But no sensitive material was affected.”