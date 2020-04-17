PHOTOS: Fire incident at INEC’s Headquarters

An office in the headquarters complex of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was gutted by fire in Abuja on Friday morning.

According to the electoral body, the fire incident was confined to an office in the Election and Party Monitoring Department, which is an annex detached from the main building.

Images show on the damages caused by the fire and efforts by men of the Federal Fire Service to contain it. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to INEC. See more images below.