Sowore disowns message calling for mass murder of political actors

Activist and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has disowned a voice note circulating on popular social media platform, Whatsapp, asking Nigerians to embark in mass murder of political figures.

Sowore disowned the voice note in a publication on his social media handle on Friday morning, while decrying attempt to link him to mass murder.

He said, “It has come to my attention that a whatsapp voicenote is in circulation urging people to engage in mass murder of political figures particularly in Lagos, this voicenote purportedly made by a soldier in Yoruba language made mention of my name several times during a rant calling on young people to engage in violence.

“I am using this opportunity to repudiate the attempt to remotely or directly link me with violence or any plan to carry out mass murder(s) as explained in the said voicenote. I suspect that this voicenote might in fact have emanated from elements within the Buhari regime in a desperate attempt to to rope me into another byzantine plot with the aim of rearresting me under the guise of investigating this latest bogey.

“I urge all our supporters to ignore the said voicenote and continue to focus on the task of working assiduously to rescue our nation as we’ve consistently publicly defined through #RevolutionNow”