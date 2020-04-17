Tribunal admits evidence of multiple age declaration against Onoja

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, legal fireworks on the Kogi State Governorship election has continued unabated at the tribunal. At its sitting in Abuja Thursday, the tribunal admitted alleged multiple age declaration by the state deputy governor, Edward Onoja as evidence.

This is sequel to a motion brought by counsel to Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November kogi govenorship election, Barrister Natasha Akpoti who argued vehemently on the discrepancy in Onoja’s age.

According to her counsel,Chief Edward David Onoja declared in his age with Guaranty Trust Bank that he was born in 1974, while in the INEC documents, he claimed he was born in 1975.

The two distinctive documents were admitted as evidence by the tribunal having noticed some discrepancies as both were sworn under oath.

KogiFlame reports that the two documents after admission were immediately attached to the documents for further action by the tribunal .

Counsel to the state Governor and Deputy Governor, did not raise any objection against the allegations and observation of Natasha’s legal team .

The SDP candidate wants the tribunal to ask Bello to vacate the seat and order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election.

According to her, the election was marred by irregularities and violence. She wants the tribunal to declare the election null and void following the omission of her name from some of the result sheets and incidences of her name being written with a pen on some result sheets.

Akpoti included as respondents to her suit Bello, his running mate, Edward Onoja; INEC, and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akpoti is joined in the suit as second petitioner by Kogi SDP chairman, Mouktar Atimah.

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Musa Wada, filed a 1,500-page petition at the tribunal.