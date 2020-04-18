Abba Kyari: Aisha Buhari reacts

Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:48 pm


Aisha and the late Kyari

Wife of Nigerian President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has reacted to the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to her husband.

Writing on her Twitter account on Saturday, Mrs Buhari consoled with the wife and family of the deceased.

“From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return)

“I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father,” she said.

It will be recalled that the late Chief of Staff is a prominent member of the cabal the wife of the President had repeatedly accused of hijacking her husband’s presidency.

Kyari who died from COVID-19 complications on Friday in Lagos complications was buried in Abuja on Saturday.

