Abba Kyari buried in Abuja

Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari whose death was announced early Saturday morning has been buried at Gudu cemetery in Abuja.

The remains of Kyari, who died on Friday in Lagos from COVID-19 complications arrived Abuja around 9.30 am on Saturday.

The body was subsequently taken in an ambulance to the Defence House in Abuja where a short final prayer was conducted while the remains was still kept inside the vehicle.

Some of family members, colleagues and friends also to pay their last respect to him.

He was later buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja