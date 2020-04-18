Abba Kyari: Condolence visits to Aso Rock, family not allowed, says Presidency

Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:31 pm


Following the burial of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at Gudu cemetery in Abuja on Saturday, the Presidency has advised all well wishers against visits to the Aso rock presidential villa or the home of the family of the deceased for condolences.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the senior Special assistant to the President gave the directive while confirming the burial of Kyari in a statement  issued Saturday afternoon.

According to him, the remains of the late Chief of Staff was arrived in Abuja Saturday morning from Lagos, and was buried at Gudu cemetery.

He added that as advised by the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on social distancing, the burial marks the end of all ceremonies and there will be no condolence visits to family and the Presidency.

“Well-wishers and all other Nigerians are instead advised to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Staff.

“A condolence register will be opened at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from Sunday for those who are able to use the window permitted for movement by the FCT administration,” Shehu said.

 

