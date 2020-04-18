Abba Kyari’s death: Governors commiserate with Buhari

Abba Kyari’s death: Governors commiserate with Buhari

Saturday, April 18, 2020 6:44 pm


Buhari

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.
 
The forum in a condolence  letter addressed to Buhari and signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Abuja said that the NGF received with shock the news of the death of Kyari.
“On behalf of all the 36 State Governors under the platform of the NGF, I write to offer our deepest condolences.”
Fayemi said that late Kyari steered the activities of his office with the passion and integrity of a patriot who wished nothing but progress for his country and demanded nothing but decorum, care and respect for those who sought Buhari’s attention as the President.
“With wisdom and foresight, he forged strong ties between the President and the ministers, and strengthened the bond between our forum and your administration.
“He did not allow public perception to affect his loyalty to you and remained a pillar of your administration to his last breadth, ” he said
Fayemi prayed that Allah (SWT) grant Buhari and the country the fortitude to bear the great loss.
“As we condole our President and country in this trying moment, the NGF avails this opportunity to renew to you the assurance of our highest consideration,” he added.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Akpabio not scheming to be Chief of Staff
    35 mins ago

    Just in: Buhari pays glowing tribute to late Abba Kyari (full statement)
    1 hour ago

    Abba Kyari: Demise of a villain
    1 hour ago

    The other side of Abba Kyari
    2 hours ago

    Anxiety over COVID-19 related death in Ikorodu General Hospital
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: New case, a pregnant woman, sneaked into Ekiti from Ikorodu
    2 hours ago

    I am saddened by Abba Kyari’s death — AfDB President
    3 hours ago

    Lagos Govt announces another COVID-19 death