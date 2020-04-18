Akpabio not scheming to be Chief of Staff

Akpabio not scheming to be Chief of Staff

Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:10 pm


 

Godswill Akpabio: Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

 

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has reacted to what he waved off as some mischievous posts in the online media that he is scheming to become the Chief of Staff to the President. Nothing could be further from the truth.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Anietie Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The statement has it further: “For emphasis we want to state categorically that Senator Akpabio is not lobbying to become the Chief of Staff to the President.

Senator Akpabio is greatly disturbed that at this period of national mourning of the passing of a great Statesman, Mallam Abba Kyari, some people have chosen to engage in politically jobbery by making  insinuations that bear no reality with the truth.

Political jobbers should respect the mood of the nation and the trauma that the President and the Kyari family are presently going through and stop making baseless political permutations. 

Senator Akpabio condoles with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Abba Kyari family, the Government and people of Borno State and the entire nation on the loss of this Patriot and prays for the repose of his soul.”

 

