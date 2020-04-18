COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new cases as total jumps to 542

COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new cases as total jumps to 542

Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:41 pm


Nigeria confirms the highest number of Covid-19 in a day since the incursion of the virus into the country on Saturday with the announcement of a total 49 new infections across the country.

The number of confirmed cases announced on Saturday was 14 more than 35 confirmed on Friday.

However, the 35 cases were also the highest number of the infections to be confirmed in a day before Saturday’s announcement.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the 49 cases  announced on Saturday are distributed as follows: 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and 1 in Ekiti.

The new cases bring the number of the confirmed cases of the infection to 542 as at 10:40 pm 18th April.

However, 166 of the cases have been discharged while 19 deaths have also been recorded.

See distribution of the cases across the 19 states + FCT below

Lagos- 306
FCT- 81
Kano- 37
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1

