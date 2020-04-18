COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new cases as total jumps to 542

Nigeria confirms the highest number of Covid-19 in a day since the incursion of the virus into the country on Saturday with the announcement of a total 49 new infections across the country.

The number of confirmed cases announced on Saturday was 14 more than 35 confirmed on Friday.

However, the 35 cases were also the highest number of the infections to be confirmed in a day before Saturday’s announcement.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the 49 cases announced on Saturday are distributed as follows: 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and 1 in Ekiti.