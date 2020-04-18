Dare pays Tribute to Kyari

The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari has been described as a very passionate, patriotic and committed personality whose loyalty to the President was unparalleled.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare “The death of Mallam Abba Kyari is not only a huge loss to Nigeria, his family , Mr. President and this administration, but to those of us that were close to him. He was hardworking, trustworthy and passionate about the unity, development and progress of Nigeria. He was a great unifier, manager of men and resources. He was a stabilizing factor of this government. Sometimes misunderstood, but he was not just a very great administrator, he was deeply compassionate. His death is a huge loss and he would be sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” Dare concluded.

