Ganduje kicks out commissioner over comments on Abba Kyari

The death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has been eliciting different reactions from Nigerians since early Saturday morning when the passage of the Borno born technocrat and politician was announced.

While many have expressed sorrow over the passage of the powerful presidential aide, there have been a few celebrations of his death mostly by those who believed that he overstepped his bounds as Chief of Staff to the President.

Muazu Magaji, Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure also reacted to the death of Kyari on his Facebook page.

But his post, in which he warned against hypocrisy in reaction to the death of the late Chief of Staff attracted instant consequence: He was sacked few hours after his comments by his boss, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

“It’s very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future! “Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected… One person, just one person can set a dangerous precedence!

“When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people! I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in… The fact however is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around,” Magaji said in the controversial post.

Mallam Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner of Information, in a statement issued on behalf of Governor Ganduje said Magaji was sacked following his “unguarded utterances on social media, against the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari”.

“As a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the sanctity of the office by refraining from any act capable of dragging the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise, reflects back on the government, therefore, the Ganduje administration will not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” it stated.

While commiserating with the President over the demise of Kyari, Garba said that the deceased led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.