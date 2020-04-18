Governor Ishaku vows to end ethnic killings

Worried by renewed spate of ethnic killings in Taraba State, Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has vowed to take decisive action against the bloody crisis over the ownership of Lake Marmi, just as he urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and mastermind of Shomoh killings to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor made the declaration at the weekend while on-the-spot assessment visit to Shomoh Sarki and Shomoh Kila in Lau local government area of the State following the Easter Sunday attack by suspected Jole militia which led to no fewer than 18 people dead and the two villages destroyed.

The governor was represented by the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Joseph Albasu Kunini (alias Alkinjoh), who is also the member representing Lau State Constituency.

Addressing the displaced and distraught villagers, he expressed utter dismay over the level of damage at the two villages and warned that those found culpable for the dastardly acts would not have a hiding place.

He said, “I’m shocked by the mindless killings and the level of destruction in the two villages which can best be equated to that of Biafran civil war. No right thinking human being would even contemplate carrying out such barbaric acts.

“Now government is constrained to divert the meagre financial resources in tackling insecurity and buying relief materials for victims, instead of using them to develop the State.

“I want to assure the Shomoh people that wherever the perpetrators and mastermind are, even if they are hiding inside holes, we will smoke them out to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are already in possession of incontrovertible evidence against some of those who carried out the dastardly acts. The law will definitely take its full course on them.”

Earlier, both the Chairman of Lau local government council, Rev Dr Daniel Doshon Zading, and Chief of Shomoh, Abubakar Hassan, pleaded with the State government to ensure that all those found culpable should be brought to face the law to serve as deterrent in future.

Dignitaries on the entourage include the honourable commissioner for Works, Hon Irmiya Hammanjulde, former speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Simon Daabe Shinpu, a commissioner in the local government service commission, Hon Peter Godwin Lau; Taraba State Chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Peter Vau Lau, to mention just a few.

See photos of the visits and the devastations in, Shomoh Sarki and Shomoh Kila in Lau local government below:

Credit: Sukuji Bakoji (FB)