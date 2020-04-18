Gunmen abduct Edo Commissioner, kill police orderly

By Jethro Ibileke

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Edo state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Barrister Emmanuel Agbale.

His police orderly was also killed by the gunmen before taking him to their custody.

The incident occurred Friday evening on his way to Ekpoma, along Benin/Auchi highway, at Okhuo River, by Heartland palm plantation.

His driver however escaped unhurt.

The State Commissioner of Police Lawan Jimeta, who confirmed the incident, assured that the police will do everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt.

He said: “The Commissioner was kidnapped yesterday and our officer with him was killed.”

Jimeta added that operatives of the command has been combing the bush in search of the Commissioner.