I am saddened by Abba Kyari’s death — AfDB President

Saturday, April 18, 2020 5:06 pm


Abba Kyari

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, says he is saddened by the death of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said this in his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Kyari, who died Friday night, had tested positive for COVID-19, a pandemic currently ravaging the world.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. I commiserate with the president Buhari.

“May God comfort you and the entire government and may his soul rest in peace ,” Adesina said.

