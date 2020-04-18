‘I’m saddened by the death of Abba Kyari,’ says Atiku

Former Nigeria’s vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed his sadness over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, who was the main opposition candidate against President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election announced this on his Facebook page on Saturday morning while condoling with the family of the deceased.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen,” the former vice president said.

The Presidency had on Saturday morning announced the death of Mallam Kyari in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Kyari died from complications from COVID and he is the first government official in Nigeria to die from the virus.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

”May God accept his soul.

”Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly,” Adesina said in the statement.