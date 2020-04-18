Just in: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is dead

The Presidency has announced the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malam Shehu Garba, the senior Special assistant to the President on media and Publicity announced the death of Kyari, who tested positive for COVID-19 some weeks ago in a statement issued early Saturday morning.

Kyari has been undergoing treatment in Lagos for COVID-19 at a private facility in Lagos and there have been rumours that he has passed on before the eventual announcement of his death.

The Presidency however said he died on Friday. Read the full statement below

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.