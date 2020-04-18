Just in: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is dead

Just in: Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is dead

Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:02 am


Abba Kyari

The Presidency has announced the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malam Shehu Garba, the senior Special assistant to the President on media and Publicity announced the death of Kyari, who tested positive for COVID-19 some weeks ago in a statement issued early Saturday morning.

Kyari has been undergoing treatment in Lagos for COVID-19 at a private facility in Lagos and there have been rumours that he has passed on before the eventual announcement of his death.

The Presidency however said he died on Friday. Read the full statement below

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Facts on the late Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff
    2 hours ago

    Food: Business insights from corona lockdown
    3 hours ago

    Celestial Church of Christ, USA, wades into members’ conflict
    3 hours ago

    EfFB: The plot against Akinwunmi Adesina’s re-election
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ogun govt. relaxes total lockdown
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Co-Chairman, Kano Task Force, others test positive
    3 hours ago

    Protests against stay-at-home orders break out in several U.S. states 
    4 hours ago

    FG to evacuate Nigerians in China over maltreatment