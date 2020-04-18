Just in: Lagos Govt reveals name of hospital where Abba Kyari died

Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:34 pm


Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff, The Presidency

The Lagos State Government has revealed that the Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari  died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.
Investigation by this magazine indicated that the medical facility is located in Ikoyi area of Lagos.
It was the first time that the Lagos State Government is revealing the name of the where the late Kyari moved to from Abuja some days after he tested positive for coronavirus.
There have been apprehensions among residents of Lagos about the identity of the private hospital, following the announcement of the death of Kyari early Saturday morning.
Many residents are especially apprehensive that the necessary contamination may not be done, while the patronage of the hospital may continue with the possibility of patients contracting coronavirus at the facility.  

But in a statement on Saturday evening, the Lagos State Government assured that the hospital where Kyari died is equipped and capable of taking care of the consequences of such high risk patients.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.   
“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team,” the State Government said.
