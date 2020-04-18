Northern CAN mourns Abba Kyari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, has expressed rude shock over the demise of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rev. Yakubu Pam, its chairman, in a statement issued on Saturday in Jos described Kyari’s demise as a monumental loss for Northern Nigeria and the country in general.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari died in the early hours of Saturday after he was tested positive to COVID-19 and being treated in the last three weeks.

Pam further decribed the late Kyari as a humble, intelligent and resourceful personality whose wealth of experience would be greatly missed.

He said the deceased provided unquantified support to the Buhari-led administration adding that his demise had created a wide vacuum.

The CAN Chairman said Kyari served Nigeria with high vigour, commitment and resilience, insisting that he died at a time that the nation need his wealth of experience in moving it forward.

“The Northern CAN sympathises with the immediate family of late Malam Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over this great loss.

“Late Kyari served Nigeria with patriotism, dignity, honesty and passion before his demise.

“We will certainly miss his friendship, sense of unity and the zeal for peace and progress of Nigeria,” he said

He called on residents of Northern Nigeria to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures outlined by the Federal Government and various State Governments to enable the country to win the war against the dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the former Chief of Staff eternal rest and give the President, his family and Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.