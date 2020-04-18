Photos: Abba Kyari’s burial

Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:02 pm
Abba Kyari’s burial
Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery Abuja on 18 April 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Abba Kyari: Aisha Buhari reacts
Kogi gov. commiserates with Buhari over Kyari
Abba Kyari: Condolence visits to Aso Rock, family not allowed, says Presidency
Gunmen abduct Edo Commissioner, kill police orderly
I hope to be back at my desk, Kyari in his last message to Nigerians
Abba Kyari buried in Abuja
Presidency receives Kyari’s remains in Abuja, announces burial procedure
Kyari: Ooni shocked, urges Nigerians to see COVID-19 as reality
What do you think?